Organisers hail Mica demonstration as a “massive success”

Thousands of Mica affected families and their supporters are returning to the county this evening after a demonstration in Dublin this afternoon calling for 100% redress for all costs incurred in mending or rebuilding their homes.

Speaking to Highland Radio News from outside Leinster House a short time ago, Chris Duddy of Donegal Mica Awareness said the numbers who attended were far beyond his expectations..............

Later, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle asked the Taoiseach why he wanted to consult with the Attorney General.

Michael Martin said that is specifically an issue of exploring how block suppliers can be brought to account.................