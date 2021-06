Gardai say they will be out in force this weekend on what would traditionally be the Donegal International Rally weekend.

The rally has been cancelled this year again due to the pandemic however, Gardai say they are aware that a number of events are planned for the weekend.

Garda Sergeant Eunan Walsh says a particular concern is difing in uncontrolled environments such as on open roads.

He says a high visibility policing operation will be in place in Letterkenny this weekend: