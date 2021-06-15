Gardaí investigating death of boy (9) found at house in Donegal

Gardaí are investigating the death of a boy aged nine found at a house in St Johnston Co. Donegal.

Speaking to Highland Newsroom Gardaí confirmed "Gardaí received a report of the death of male child, 9 years, that occurred at a house in the St. Johnston area of Donegal on 14/06/2021.

"The child was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive.

"He has been removed to Letterkenny Hospital where a postmortem will take place, the results of which will determine the course of any further investigation."