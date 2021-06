Gardaí in Milford are investigating an incident of dangerous driving in the Churchill area on Saturday last.

A red Vauxhall Zafira reportedly undertook a number of vehicles on the hard shoulder in the Meenacuing area.

The incident was reported to Gardai shortly after 8.15pm and it's believed the car continued on its journey in the direction of Glenties.

Anyone who witnessed the vehicle of who may has dashcam footage is asked to contact Gardai in Milford.