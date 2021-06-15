Donegal Dr doesn’t believe tighter travel restrictions will curb spread of Delta variant

A Donegal Doctor doesn't believe tightening travel restrictions will affect the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Transport Minister meanwhile, says people travelling from Britain will need to quarantine for 10 days instead of 5.

It's part of new plans going to cabinet this morning, aimed at limiting the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Two negative PCR tests will also need to be produced.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says they're monitoring the spread of the Delta variant ahead of the next easing of restrictions in July,

Dr Denis McCauley who is Chair of the IMO's GP Committee, speaking to Greg Hughes, on the other hand, believes tightening travel restrictions between Britain and Ireland will have no impact on the spread of the variant: