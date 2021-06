Many community groups who have a vision for developing their own area are unaware of the level of supports available to them.

That's the view of Cllr Barry Sweeney, who told this week's reconvened meeting of Donegal County Council that with cooperation between the council and community groups, a lot can be achieved.

Cllr Sweeney says the council should adopt a 'place based' approach to local development, and strive to draw up local area plans for towns and villages across the county: