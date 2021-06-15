Busy week for Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit

The Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit have had a busy start to the week.

Three motorists were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of drug driving.

One motorist tested positive for the presence of cocaine and another driver was found to be driving under the influence of cannabis.

Meanwhile, two motorists were found to be in possession of a suspected illegal drug.

A number of motorists were also detected travelling in excess of the speed limit, one motorist travelling at 143km/h and another was caught speeding at 132km/h.