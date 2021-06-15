283 new Covid cases confirmed, 115 in NI

283 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

There were 266 cases in Donegal in the two weeks to midnight on Sunday, representing an incidence rate of 167.1 cases per 100,000 people.

That compares to a national figure of 104.8 ; Donegal now has the third highest incidence rate in the country after Limerick and Carlow.

60 people are in hospital with the virus, down 7 in 24 hours.

23 are in ICU, which is unchanged over the same period.

North of the border, there were 115 new cases confirmed today with no new deaths.