13 Donegal live events being supported in new funding initiaitve

Crosstrack Production Ltd Little Hours Donegal € 10,000 A headline Irish tour by Little Hours.

Ticketlock Ltd District Magazine Dublin € 10,000 House music events on May 1st at Wigwam Dublin

The Welcome Wagon Ms Noelle P O’Driscoll/ Welcome Wagon Meath € 10,000 A number live performances from the country musical sector to raise funding for The Irish Cancer society

NS Public House Limited Breen's Bar Wexford € 10,000 A number live musical performances

Daniel O’ Brien & Damian Clark Garden Gigs Ireland Ltd Dublin € 10,420 ‘Ringsend Comedy Festival’ at Ringsend & Irishtown Community Centre

Cabal Media Limited Wicklow € 10,420 Multi-day Broadcast covering multiple generations of Irelands Hip-hop and Electronic Music scenes, in unique locations across the country

Brickstroll Ltd Courtneys Bar Kerry € 10,578 A number of gigs featuring all Local Musicians

Frankferg Ltd t/a Brogans Bar & Hotel Meath € 10,578 A series of free music concerts featuring local bands and performers

Stamullen Inns Ltd Whytes of Stamullen / Morans of Mornington Meath € 10,578 Live music entertainment at Whytes of Stamullen / Morans of Mornington

Treacy's Waterford Ltd. Treacy's Hotel Waterford € 10,578 Live Big Band performances

Stephen Costello Irish Trance Family (ITF Events) Dublin € 12,504 Our projects, “Artists Series”, will include local live artists performing on social media platforms from some of Dublin’s nightclubs such as The Button Factory Dublin, The Sound House & viewpoints

Justin Warnock Partybands Cork € 12,694 Wedfest a showcase event for wedding bands, DJ’s & entertainers.

Staunton Productions Limited Kerry € 15,630 A number of gigs at Dingle Creativity & Innovation Hub

K & M Pubs Ltd & Silverswan Taverns Smyths Bar - Club Icon Limerick € 15,630 Live music performances

Pot Duggans Ltd Pot Duggans Clare € 15,868 A series of live streamed events, from The Pot Duggans Barns, showcasing a selection of the best Irish acts

Unemployable Promotions Cork € 15,868 A musical event filmed in two venues, broadcast online & screened in venues in Cork city

EVJJT LTD DUNNES BAR Leitrim € 15,868 Live Music Venue providing a path for Irish musicians and bands perform in front of a large audience

Stephanie Browne Musical Theatre Academy Nenagh Tipperary € 15,868 Marquee outdoor variety show for 1000 people showcasing local singers and dancers

Thomas Costello T.C Promotions Donegal € 16,672 A free music festival which will be open to the public if restrictions allow, or otherwise be streamed.

Live at The Stables Brooks Hotel Westmeath € 17,750 Performances at an award winning music venue

Open Ear Site LTD Cork € 17,950 A concert showcasing Irish experimental electronic music on Northshore Sherkin Island, the home of the annual Open Ear Festival

Gerard Lawless Clonmel World Music Tipperary € 17,950 A number of musical concerts by Irish blues and traditional musicians for online broadcast

David Judge Abner Browns Barbershop Dublin € 19,750 Abner Browns Rising – a showcase of independent artists 2021. A series of livestreamed from the Barbershop

Shore Road Hospitality Limited McGrory's Hotel Donegal € 19,800 A series of performances of leading Irish artists across genres

MCG Taverns LTD. Blessings Bar Cavan € 19,950 Blessfest; A local outdoor music festival celebrating the richness of Cavan’s arts, comedy and music for one day in Cavan town

Dundalk PR Ltd The Venue Louth € 20,840 A pop music festival

That’s How It Is Ltd Dublin € 21,040 A live and broadcasted contemporary music concert featuring Irish performers

Reardens of Washington Street Cork € 21,157 Live entertainment at Reardens of Washington Street, Cork

GLASSHOUSE MUSIC LIMITED Dublin € 21,157 Concert series performed by Glasshouse in three venues

MarketShare-Kerry Kerry € 21,157 Tralee Music Revival- A series of performances to reignite the live Music scene and culture in Tralee.

HANDSGER LTD. THE ROYAL MEATH Meath € 21,157 The Sunday Summer sessions will be held in The Royal Meath

Multilane Ltd The Harbour Bar Wicklow € 21,157 A celebration of local music & production talent.

Nan Hospitality Ltd The Coachman’s Kerry € 21,484 Live garden stage a number free performances showcasing Irish talent

Niall Holohan Holohans Pub Wexford € 23,272 Music performances

International Music Event (Irl) Ltd International Music Event (Irl) Ltd Dublin € 23,722 Concerts featuring The Three Tenors

Byron Willow Taverns LTD. Kennys Bar Clare € 24,936 The White Horse Sessions on the Wild Atlantic Way proudly presents a number of performances at Kennys, Lahinch.

Peppers Bar Feakle (in association with Ruth Smith and Paula Carroll) Peppers Bar Clare € 25,750 Feakle Folk Club – a series of intimate concerts showcasing emerging and established folk acts in the renowned musical environment of East Clare.

Brian Cunningham trading as Country Shows Country Shows Donegal € 25,750 Shows teaming up with 4 local radio stations

Donegal Event Management Donegal € 26,050 Live Music Showcases broadcast from the Emerald Coiage Venue presenting national and local artists.

Eleanor McGuinness/Rigby Pitch & Smith Dublin € 26,050 "The shape of Things" a series of shows, in cities with independent artists

Tul Na Rí Entertainment Limited Tul Na Rí Nightclub Donegal € 26,446 Live music streaming of local DJ's and bands

Solly Blacks LTD The Wild Duck Dublin € 26,446 A number of performances in The Wild Duck Theatre

BRUNO TAVERN LIMITED TURNERS Kerry € 26,446 Live music performances at Turners Bar Tralee

The Lockup Records Limited Lockup Records Louth € 26,446 Weekly live stream of original performers artists and DJ's

Raymar Ltd Westport Woods Hotel Mayo € 26,446 Local music performances

Glantine Inns Ltd Templemore Arms Hotel Tipperary € 26,446 Themed Live Music performances recorded and broadcast from the Templemore Arms Hotel

Solly Whites LTD Dalkey Duck Dublin € 26,576 A number of performances in The Dalkey Duck

Armada Hotel Holdings Ltd Armada Hotel Clare € 27,949 Traditional and Country music Concerts to be streamed live

Mark Sheridan Louth € 28,134 Arcadian Field Live - 2-day music and arts festival

Fergal Harrison Fiddlers Creek Sligo € 30,349 a number of Live Music performances

Shane Tobler Crossroads Recording Kilkenny € 31,260 Live performance events from Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre

Wayne Thorsose Ballyrose Media Roscommon € 31,260 Live Country Music shows with full band with different special guests each week

Cork Pops Ltd. Cork Pops Orchestra Cork € 31,735 Live orchestral music performances curated for schools and older audiences, with online educational resources

Donegal Hospitality Ltd Harveys Point Donegal € 31,735 Harveys Point Hotel-Summer Cabaret

Barmel Hospitality Arthur’s Dublin € 31,735 Blues/Jazz gigs hosting a variety of national acts with a mix of music and talk about the genres at Arthur's

Stiles Events Ltd 1 Plus Events Dublin € 31,735 An online festival taking place in a number of venues across Ireland

The Producers Fatale Events and Film Fatale Dublin € 31,735 A series of streamed performances featuring multi-disciplinary performers.

Adrian Mantu CelloVision Project Galway € 31,735 "E-Motions" is a multimedia production showcasing contemporary Irish historical music accompanied by dance choreography & large scale video projections

The Courthouse Bar O’Sullivan’s Courthouse Pub Kerry € 31,735 A series of free live traditional music performances

Westentra Hotel Westenra Arms Hotel Monaghan € 31,735 Live entertainment from July to September at The Westerna Arms Hotel

Fear Gorm Ltd Sin é Cork € 32,661 Series of live streamed events from Sín é with performances from local traditional and contemporary musicians with the odd surprise for good measure

HASOB Ltd Dali Cork € 33,344 An immersive audio visual show inspired by unusual times. Manifested in the shape of an Open Air Planetarium.

Mark Bennett Crosscut Content Creation Ltd. Westmeath € 34,380 Visit Westmeath Livestream Festival 2021

Vincent Lawlor t/a Arena Lynx Dublin € 35,532 A Celebration of Ireland's Artistic & Creative Talent & Culture through Music, Comedy & Poetry

Kíla Records Teoranta Kíla Wicklow € 35,659 Theatrical carnival type concert

CMR Limited CMR Promotions Dublin € 36,130 FOSTER AND ALLEN - THE SPIRIT OF IRELAND CONCERT FIRST EVER LIVE STREAMED PERFORMANCE FROM KILBEGGAN DISTILLERY VISITOR CENTRE

Coolgard Ltd THE STUNNING Dublin € 36,378 The Stunning and Friends- 30th anniversary

Gerard Haugh Marquee by the Sea 2021 Clare € 36,470 Live performance event 'Marquee by the Sea' in Kilkee

Bentleys Limited Partnership Limerick € 36,470 Live wedding band showcase

Honourcatch Limited The Crescent Concert Hall Louth € 37,024 The Crescent Concert Hall presents Better Days – A collection of live performances showcasing the talent of the Irish Music Scene from June to August

Pauline Ashwood Ashwood Music Administration Louth € 41,144 A new theatrical music work by Emmy-nominated composer David Downes and playwright Adam Wyeth performed by Olwen Fouéré, Owen Roe, Hugh Tinney and Adrian Mantu.

Matt the Miller Ltd. Matt the Millers Bar/Venue/Restaurant Kilkenny € 42,208 Traditional Music concerts

Cherryhill Inns Ltd. The Oliver Plunket Bar Cork € 42,314 from June to September

Fergal Murphy FOM Productions ltd. Mayo € 42,314 Irish music, song and dance show for live audience and streaming:

Mulroy Bar and Leisure Ltd Garbo's Venue and Hogs Heaven Bar Mayo € 42,314 Outdoor and streamed live music and comedy events featuring Irish performers

Desmond Willoughby Des Willoughby Promotions Wicklow € 42,314 The Big Top Concert Series’ at Rathwood, Tullow Co. Carlow.

PAPALOU ENTERTAINMENT LTD N/A Dublin € 43,764 Signs of Life is a program of events celebrating contemporary Irish music & culture across a range of creative disciplines

Shanley’s Bar Cork € 46,890 Recorded concerts in the long established tradition of Shanley’s Bar

The Locals Entertainment Ltd. N/A Dublin € 46,890 The Liberties comes alive with a multiple venue, summer festival of live music, art and creativity.

Vladimir Jablokov Vladimir Promotions Ltd Kildare € 48,968 Online concerts with headline performers streamed over Zoom

Robert Mizzell Westmeath € 49,263 Free to view Country Music live shows featuring different special guests and full live band

Ringlet Ltd. Windmill Lane Recording Studios Dublin € 52,183 A series of musical performances to be broadcast online

Deeramber Limited Pat Moylan Productions Dublin € 52,750 The world Premiere of the Secrets of Primrose Square, a new play based on the bestselling novel by Claudia Carroll

Made of Gold Entertainment Ltd Carlow € 52,892 The Derek Ryan 'Soft Ground’ Concert Tour

Adrian Garry Garry Construction Cavan € 52,892 Outdoor live events with multiple acts filmed for streaming in Loughcrew Oldcastle.

RAR Fusion Limited Voodoo Venue – Gas Works Niteclub Donegal € 52,892 Live performances at Voodoo Lounge & Gas Works Niteclub – House Wine Bar

McWilliam Park Hospitality Ltd Mayo € 52,892 Showcase of country music through the summer

CoAnt Entertainment Crown Live Wexford € 55,008 Live Performances of comedy and music at Crown Live Wexford

Sense Live Limited Sense Dublin € 57,115 Flourish: A series of concerts promoting new Irish hip-hop, RnB, Soul & Electronic music. Encouraging and promoting artist collaboration, representation and sustainability.

Crossroads Music Ltd. Clare € 57,310 The Lisdoonvarna Music Series: An inclusive Concert Series supporting Emerging and Established Artists and Crews. The Royal Spa Hotel Lisdonvarna

Articpath Ltd. Earth Louth € 57,310 Live performances at Articpath Ltd Drogheda

Storm Films Ltd Mayo € 58,181 Waking Wonders is a feminist-centred Irish Trad Arts stage show that celebrates the rite of the Irish Wake and other Celtic/Pagan/Catholic feminine icons form Lughnasdh to Mary Magdalene

Festival of The Fires in partnership with The Blizzards and various artists The Blizzards Westmeath € 58,181 Five stages representing the four provinces of Ireland

Comit Hospitality Ltd Meath € 60,218 Ticketed live music events

Sligoville Ltd Andersons Bar & Grill Sligo € 60,912 Live performances at Andersons Live from 6th to 25th September

Hidden Agenda LTD Hidden Agenda Dublin € 62,520 A number of artists performing at The Big Romance

Bui Bolg Ltd Bui Bolg Productions Wexford € 62,520 interactive performances

Michael Carey Donegal € 63,259 A number of gigs in rural Donegal and lesser-known natural / historical sites

Vicar Catering Company Ltd Judge Roy Beans Dublin € 63,470 Performances the theme being a celebration of our industry & community coming out of the hardships of Covid. Giving National and local artists the opportunity to perform to audiences in the venue, at selected outdoor locations and online.

Drogheda Theatre Company The TLT (Tommy Leddy Theatre) Louth € 63,470 A series of spectacular live show's hosted by the cream of Irelands musical theatre exports where they take the audience on a journey of song and dance

John Lees Bar & Venue Joe Lee’s Bar & Venue Offaly € 63,867 OFFALY RISING 2021 – OUTDOOR LIVE CONCERTS IN TULLAMORE, CO. OFFALY at Joe Lee’s Bar & Venue, Tullamore

Mike Fallon Willie Carty Elizabeth Fallon SWM Promotions Galway € 64,634 Mike Denver plus guests sit down concert

Aerial Cirque Dublin € 67,730 Spectacular Classic Music and aerial acts under the Ha’penny Bridge at Sunset

Charlie Moloney TOT events LTD. Tipperary € 67,730 A number of gigs in Limerick

Music Industry Panels & Showcases Limited Music Cork Dublin € 67,950 Artist performances in Cork City venues

Century Merchandising Services CMS Marketing Dublin € 68,759 Celine Byrne three nights in the Board Gáis Theatre

Ross McParland trading as The Whale Theatre The Whale Theatre Wicklow € 70,825 High-quality live and online music, theatre, comedy and spoken word performances at the Whale Theatre by professional Irish artists.

VANTASTIVAL LTD Cork € 74,049 Two open-air concerts at Beaulieu House & Gardens, Drogheda featuring top Irish rock and folk acts in a woodland setting on the banks of the Boyne

DISTRICT EIGHT EVENT PROMOTERS LTD. Dublin € 74,049 A number of events by District 8 featuring Irish artists, established and new. Each day will present, Q&A session, Workshop, culminating in live performances.

George Hunter Entertainment Dublin € 74,049 A concert by some of Ireland’s Showband Legends for an audience of their age peers who were hit hardest by Covid 19.

CS Promotions Kildare € 74,049 A number of live music performances in Moat Theatre

NOC Shop Ltd Wild Roots Music Performing Arts & Adventure Festival Sligo € 74,049 Pilot of the main Wild Roots festival

ONHAND BOOKING & EVENTS LTD Dublin € 76,140 Performances in Westport House and Lutterlstown Castle featuring top Irish artists

Foggy Notions Limited Dublin € 79,000 The inaugural Dun Laoghaire FOLK FEST is a diverse programme of new and established artists

Pulse Disco Limited Pulse Venue Donegal € 79,338 Pulse Live Venue live entertainment events

Darconlia Ltd. Dublin € 79,338 A number of showcases of Irish music’s creative culture.

Hotspot Boutique Events Limited Hotspot Music Club Wicklow € 82,808 An eclectic concert series celebrating the diverse musical roots of some of Ireland’s finest musicians, in an unusually intimate setting.

Homebeat Homebeat Events Kerry € 83,360 INSIDE / OUT is a bespoke weekender of music & discussion set on the Atlantic Coast focused on the interaction of art and modern lifestyle with the great outdoors

Flexhaven Ltd Din Rí Hotel Carlow € 84,627 Dinn Rí presents live streamed summer gigs including country, Irish folk, rock, pop, original/tribute bands and comedy

GNH ltd. Great Northern Hotel Donegal € 84,627 Live Performances in indoor venues across the Summer Season and welcome Domestic Tourism to our County

Mount Erigal Hotel Ltd Mount Erigal Hotel Donegal € 84,627 Live Performance for tourists across the Summer Season and venue for Artists to perform

Dr Martin Clancy Dublin € 84,627 "Postcards from the Edge" internet themed concert live performance series from regional

cinemas, hosted by Jack Lukeman with special guests

Celtic Steps Entertainment Ltd Celtic Steps The Show Kerry € 84,627 Livestreamed performances from Killarney Racecourse Theatre

Halstead Enterprises Ltd Scotts Hotel Kerry € 84,627 Live performances for tourists across the Summer

The Short Comedy Theatre Company Ltd Limerick € 84,627 Comedy shows and various acts online and around Ireland

TheatreworX Productions Ltd Meath € 84,627 An original family friendly musical production in Tayto Park.

Dublin Bowie Festival Dublin € 88,570 Dublin Quays Festival: A multi venue, multi genre music event showcasing exciting new and established Irish talent

FK Current Holdings Limited Voodoo Lounge/3940/Index Dublin € 89,916 A number of events held at the Voodoo Lounge 24 performance

Garageland Garageland Dublin € 89,916 Garageland TV - Lockdown Live on Tour

Patrick Maher Paddy Casey Kildare € 89,916 “Firebirds” is an event that brings established and emerging Irish artists together to stream live performances to wide audience from different historical venues across Kildare.

Emperors Robes Festival Company Ltd Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas Laois € 89,916 A weekend-long outdoor production at Borris House Demesne, Carlow of live performances of spoken word, music, theatre, humour in the grounds of Borris House

John Foley Black Dog Music Ltd Dublin € 95,205 TV show case of regional shows

Prospectside Limited Red Cow Inn Dublin € 95,205 Return of Phoenix Nights a cabaret season in the Red Cow

Aradbeo Ltd Trad on the Prom Galway € 95,205 A number of traditional Irish performances

Shepline Ltd The Chestnut Offaly € 95,205 A series of outdoor, intimate, multi genre live performance events in The Garden Venue at The Chestnut, in Birr town.

Bedlam Promotions Ltd Bedlam Events Dublin € 100,495 An event showcasing live artists and DJs in a live and streamed environment

MEPC Music Limited Mayo € 100,495 Michael English & his Band tour in various hotels/theatres around Ireland

RnB Events Limited Sligo € 102,688 Live music shows across five counties featuring nationally acclaimed artists, emerging talent and local artists in each area

Coates Entertainment Limited City Limits – The Comedy Club Cork € 104,200 A number of comedy gigs in cork

DVM Productions Limited Dolans Presents Limerick € 104,200 Live outdoor performances also will be streamed online

BD Productions Ltd Dublin € 105,784 BD Festival for two exciting one-day festival experiences

Sofft Productions Ltd Sofft Productions Ltd Dublin € 105,784 Sofft Nights is a series of eight live performance festivals with music, spoken word and wellbeing workshops on the beautiful grounds of Dunderry Park

Music For Animal Welfare Ltd Forever Young Festival Laois € 105,784 80s festival

Festival Productions Meath € 105,784 The Sounds of our Music, Irish stars of the West End Musical Theatre scene come together to bring you an evening of hits and harmonies.

Hotel Minella Ltd. Hotel Minella Tipperary € 105,784 A number of performances at Hotel Minella

No Hassel Ltd. Coughlans Live Promotions Cork € 106,805 Live music festival

Easy Street Ltd Kerry € 109,486 A number of musical performances

Curve Music Management Ltd. Cork € 116,362 The Subterranean Sessions, recordings from beneath the surface of the Earth

Three J's Tavern Limited Taylors Three Rock Dublin € 116,362 Fully streamed show with Irish Song & Dance with a modern twist

Yurt Ventures Ltd Yurt City Music Festival Dublin € 116,362 A series of socially distanced events this Summer showcasing Ireland’s best DJ’s & producers.

Ace Promotions Limited Ace Promotions Donegal € 126,941 A series of live music events at ‘Sean Ogs Live’ in Gaoth Dobhair, Co. Donegal, with a focus on supporting employment and wellbeing in the arts and culture sector in the Gaeltacht area of Gaoth Dobhair.

Bodytonic Music LTD Bodytonic Dublin € 126,941 Bodytonic’s Big Night In - a virtual festival featuring a star studded lineup of craic merchants & disco divas.

Boxed Off Events Ltd Boxed Off Music & Arts Festival Dublin € 126,941 An interactive multi stage, music event with live performances and paid virtual streaming

Liacondar LTD The Bernard Shaw Dublin € 126,941 Street culture event spanning through various genres of Dublin’s urban culture

SigmaX Ltd Milestone Inventive Galway € 126,941 A number outdoor performances of Playboy of the Western World in 5 separate venues.

The Landmark Hotel Ltd The Landmark Hotel Leitrim € 126,941 A number of performances with entertainment acts such as comedy, theatre, dance contemporary bands, musical artists and electronic artists

Audrey Noone A & G Music Production & Event Management Mayo € 126,941 A number of performances with Cover band Ireland

Central Entertainment Ltd. Meath € 126,941 The staging and filming of performances which will be hosted on Facebook and Youtube

Aidan Shortall Up Close and Personal Promotions Offaly € 126,941 "Sounds of Good Hope" Beautifully produced series of Live Performances offering Hope and Healing to Irish people, performed by the best of Irish musicians

Westend Music Ltd Monroes Live Galway € 130,114 Music performances-Live & streamed

Best In Best In Fest Dublin € 131,172 Fiestaval Street Arts & Circus Festival

Joseph O'Leary Levis Bar (Levis Corner House) Cork € 131,992 Gigs at Levis Corner House

Brookview Taverns Ltd. The White Horse Cork € 131,992 Performances at The White Horse

Coughlans Bar Ltd. Cork € 131,992 Performances in Coughlans, Douglas Street Cork

Robert & Eileen Blackwell T/A DeBarras Cork € 131,992 Performances at "DeBarras Folk Club, Clonakilty, Co Cork"

Sams Music House Ltd. Connolly’s of Leap Cork € 131,992 A series of live performances outdoors and streaming shows from Connollys of Leap

Trá Gheall Ltd The Black Gate Galway € 131,992 Traditional music live events in the Black Gate

O’CONNORS PUBLIC HOUSE MIKE THE PIES Kerry € 131,992 Live performances indoor, outdoor and streamed shows from Mike the Pies in Listowel.

ARAGON BEVERAGES KILKENNY JOHN CLEERES BAR & THEATRE Kilkenny € 131,992 A series of live performances from Cleere's Theatre Kilkenny

Lovano Limited Dublin € 135,460 Backwards Up a Rainbow, starring Rosaleen Linehan: a theatrical and musical celebration of an extraordinary life and career

Special Eye Entertainment Ltd. Meath € 137,519 A series of comedy performances by different performers across Ireland

Sample Culture Ltd It Takes a Village Cork € 140,670 Multi-genre shows in Trabolgan Holiday Camp

Fionán O'Leary Singular Artists Dublin € 145,880 A number showcase performances from new and established artists

The Cat Laughs Limited The Kilkenny Cat Laughs Comedy Festival Kilkenny € 145,880 Comedy Festival in Kilkenny City

TF Productions Ltd Mayo € 146,458 “Songs For Ireland” Concerts live from Glór Ennis & Bord Gáis Energy Theatre with Tommy Fleming & full band also Tommy’s Tavern Tunes

Another Love Story Festival LTD. Dublin € 148,097 A series of hybrid live and streaming concerts set in Killyon Manor

Gaiety Investments 57 Ltd The Academy Dublin € 148,097 Streaming of live performances featuring the best local & regional bands, comedians and DJ events

MPI Bands Ltd Dublin € 148,097 Music Matters is a series of streaming concerts with a variety of artists ranging from Trad, Rock, Hiphop,Classical and Pop

PPJ Ltd & CWB Productions Ltd CWB Tipperary € 148,097 Feile Forever is a concert series in a socially distanced venue in Co. Tipperary

Audionetworks Music Agency LTD AMA Music Agency + Audionetworks.ie Wicklow € 148,097 AMA Live Tour August & Sept, Irish Artists Nationwide.

Seclusion Properties Ltd Cyprus Avenue Cork € 152,065 Gigs at Old Oak Cyprus Avenue

Hotel Doolin Ltd. The Barn @ Hotel Doolin Clare € 157,539 Performances at "The BarnHotel "

Ehawa Ltd. The Good Room Cork € 157,539 A series of live multidisciplinary performances; outdoors / streamed from Watergrasshill, Cork

Padak Ltd Crane Lane Theatres Cork € 157,539 Gigs at Crane Lane Theatre

Total Hospitality Management Ltd The Sound House Dublin € 157,539 Multi genre performances of at "The Sound House"

The Wrens Nest Ltd Kavanagh’s Bar & Venue Laois € 157,539 A series of live performances from Kavanagh's Portlaoise

Spirit Store Ltd Derek Turner Louth € 157,539 A mixture of outdoors and indoor shows in Dundalk

Eden Quay Theatre Ltd Laughter Lounge Dublin € 158,676 ‘Gags to Riches’ - stand-up comedy shows bringing back 30 Laughter Lounge favourites, performing to an intimate group of fans

Windy Arbour Inn The Lighthouse Dublin € 158,676 “In Dublin’s Fair City” - storytelling through the medium of music, visual, word, with the backdrop of Dún Laoghaire

NIBIRU LEISURE LIMITED THE TF ROYAL HOTEL & THEATRE Mayo € 159,536 A Wild Atlantic Cultural journey, themed through music, dance and literary arts , of Connacht, the Gaeltacht and its Islands

THE OASIS BAR LIMITED SIN E Dublin € 162,350 Performances in Sin E

J & C Promotions Limited Roscommon € 162,432 The Three Amigos with guests in different venues around the country

Lisa Richards Ltd. The Lisa Richards Agency Dublin € 167,410 Comedy shows based at different venues around the country with different performers

MOMENTUM PRODUCTION LTD LIFE FESTIVAL Dublin € 169,254 Life Lakeside Live- a celebration of Irish Electronic, Dance, Urban hip-hop drill and spoken word Artists, with intimate performances spread on the bank of Lough Ennell in the beautiful midland county of Westmeath

Gemstone Business Consultants Galway € 169,254 A number of live music performances over a weekend

Fossett Bros. Circus Ltd Fossett’s Circus Dublin € 171,930 Circus tour around Ireland

Choice Entertainment Ltd Choice Cuts Dublin € 174,543 Documentary film, recorded album and live shows

Nottub Limited The Button Factory Dublin € 175,786 Series of performances, across the summer months with Irish & touring artists & DJ’s

Willowgrove limited The Sugar Club Dublin € 175,786 An events program of live performances utilising their network of collaborators, creatives, producers, broadcasters, artists, performers & DJs

Noyfield Limited Lost Lane & Porterhouse Nassau Street Dublin € 182,021 A series of roof top and main stage live performances in Lost Lane premises

The Grand Social Taurus Management Dublin € 182,021 A series of live outdoor and indoor live stream concerts with interviews

The Workman's Club Ltd. Dublin € 182,021 A series of live indoor, outdoor and live streamed shows from The Workman’s Club

Róisín Dubh Pub Ltd Galway € 182,021 A series of live shows performed in the Róisín Dubh venue & outdoor beer garden, with recording.

Langton Hotel Ltd. Set Theatre Kilkenny € 182,021 Concerts in the Set Theatre Courtyard

Michael & Valerie Dolan Dolans Limerick € 182,021 A number of gigs in Dolans, Limerick

LANTERN EVENTS Wexford € 182,021 Live Performance for Tourists across the Summer Season and venue for Artists to perform

SFA PRODUCTIONS LTD MOTHER Dublin € 182,350 “A night of live music, queer performance and tunes from the Mother DJs to celebrate Pride together online.” The Mother Pride Block Party. Together in Electric Dreams. Live from the National Museum Of Ireland

Dome Productions Ltd Selective Memory Dublin € 185,122 A number of shows featuring established and newer Irish acts on the exterior of the Pepper Canister Church in Dublin

Strange Brew Ltd Galway € 185,122 A series of concerts to be held in Galway, Dublin, Limerick & Cork, as well as three large outdoor events

Thomas Keating Tom Keating Presents Cork € 190,411 Open air concerts

Theocrest Limited Galway Comedy / Galway Comedy Festival - Galway € 199,931 The leading promoters of stand-up comedy in the west, will stage live shows

John & Stephen Courtney t/a Circus Vegas American Circus Circus Vegas Longford € 203,190 Big Circus travelling around Ireland

Riverdream Productions Ltd Dublin € 206,278 Better Normal re-imagines a contemporary Irish skiffle genre, one where a mixed-media, multi-vocal female production voices future hope

Breda Cashe Breda Cashe Productions Ltd Dublin € 208,400 James Joyce adaptation ‘The Dead, an Opera’ comes to the Gaiety

Crownway Entertainment Ltd Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Dublin € 211,568 A live musical extravaganza featuring the best homegrown talent

Gaiety Theatre UC Gaiety Theatre Dublin € 211,568 Road to Eurovision' – A musical celebrating the Gaiety’s 150th Birthday and

50th anniversary of Eurovision Live at The Gaiety!

Pat Egan Sound Ltd. Dublin € 211,568 One of a kind Family Live Entertainment Roadshow featuring live band featuring celebrity hosts, dancers, interactive games

Sea Sessions Ltd Donegal € 222,146 Performances on the beach in Bundoran

Lyric Opera Production Lyric Opera Ireland Meath € 232,724 THE MIKADO – a sparkling new Irish production of the wonderfully witty Gilbert & Sullivan operetta by Lyric Opera Ireland.

William Morrisey Billy Morrissey Tipperary € 232,724 Series of Country Music Concerts via live stream featuring Irish country music singers musicians and supporting crew.

Indiependence Music & Arts Festival Limited Cork € 264,460 Indiependence presents PaircLife, an outdoor concert series in Cork City at Tramore Valley Park

Amphitheatre Ireland Limited 3Arena Dublin € 264,460 Rock the Docks Summer Series at 3 Arena

Cherrycool Ltd Cherrycool Promotions Dublin € 264,460 A series of live outdoor shows over the August Bank Holiday in Tullamore, Co.Offaly.

MCD Productions Limited Dublin € 264,460 MCD Productions present a music event across multiple genres such as Rap, R&B, Drill, Pop.

Schweppe Curtis Nunn Ltd N/A Kilkenny € 290,906 The Electric Caravan is a series of one-day micro-festivals at four historic houses, across the four provinces, celebrating with audiences the essence of the Irish summer festival.

Olympia Theatre UC Olympia Theatre Dublin € 317,352 Live at The Olympia

PINK BEAR LTD For the Wedding Band Association Meath € 317,352 Live wedding band performances to be filmed to showcase wedding bands

PATRICK TALBOT PRODUCTIONS Cork € 333,440 Live or streamed productions of Philadelphia Here I Come

Verdant Productions Ltd Dublin € 370,243 Multi genre performances in a number of venues in Dublin

GlenEagle Hotel Killarney INEC Arena Kerry € 380,822 Live music shows. Future Sounds with live recording of material from acts of the future .Further events from Country and Covers and smaller acts recording and live in INEC Arena and INEC Club

Ardan Advisory Limited Whelan's Opium The George Dublin € 391,400 Live music performances featuring diverse genres from new and established artists from three venues

Zelda Productions Pat Moylan Productions Dublin € 395,960 Performances of the hit Irish musical, Angela's Ashes, at the Olympia Theatre

Body & Soul Event Creations Ltd Dublin € 423,135 Equinox will showcase exemplary Irish practitioners of music, comedy, spoken-word, set design, cross-pollinating practises, creating new authentic performances.

EP Republic Limited Festival Republic Dublin € 423,135 Live music and theatre shows, comedy acts and arts in Stradbally Hall and Olympia Theatre

Event Fuel Fuel Dublin € 423,135 Virtual Festival with multiple live streamed stages

Pod Festivals Ltd Pod Dublin € 423,135 Meadows festival, A specially designed open-air social distant summer series of music, performance spoken word, comedy and more