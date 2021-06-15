13 Donegal live events being supported in new funding initiaitve

The government has announced 25 million euro in funding to help gigs and festivals happen this year.
13 Donegal based companies are among the events, receiving grants totaling €764,895, this includes €222,146 for the Bundorans Sea Sessions.
The Live Performance Support Scheme aims to provide money for live events to take place even with reduced attendances.
Minister for Arts and Culture Catherine Martin says small and large events will be funded...........
Full list of funded events -
|Crosstrack Production Ltd
|Little Hours
|Donegal
|€ 10,000
|A headline Irish tour by Little Hours.
|Ticketlock Ltd
|District Magazine
|Dublin
|€ 10,000
|House music events on May 1st at Wigwam Dublin
|The Welcome Wagon
|Ms Noelle P O’Driscoll/ Welcome Wagon
|Meath
|€ 10,000
|A number live performances from the country musical sector to raise funding for The Irish Cancer society
|NS Public House Limited
|Breen's Bar
|Wexford
|€ 10,000
|A number live musical performances
|Daniel O’ Brien & Damian Clark
|Garden Gigs Ireland Ltd
|Dublin
|€ 10,420
|‘Ringsend Comedy Festival’ at Ringsend & Irishtown Community Centre
|Cabal Media Limited
|Wicklow
|€ 10,420
|Multi-day Broadcast covering multiple generations of Irelands Hip-hop and Electronic Music scenes, in unique locations across the country
|Brickstroll Ltd
|Courtneys Bar
|Kerry
|€ 10,578
|A number of gigs featuring all Local Musicians
|Frankferg Ltd
|t/a Brogans Bar & Hotel
|Meath
|€ 10,578
|A series of free music concerts featuring local bands and performers
|Stamullen Inns Ltd
|Whytes of Stamullen / Morans of Mornington
|Meath
|€ 10,578
|Live music entertainment at Whytes of Stamullen / Morans of Mornington
|Treacy's Waterford Ltd.
|Treacy's Hotel
|Waterford
|€ 10,578
|Live Big Band performances
|Stephen Costello
|Irish Trance Family (ITF Events)
|Dublin
|€ 12,504
|Our projects, “Artists Series”, will include local live artists performing on social media platforms from some of Dublin’s nightclubs such as The Button Factory Dublin, The Sound House & viewpoints
|Justin Warnock
|Partybands
|Cork
|€ 12,694
|Wedfest a showcase event for wedding bands, DJ’s & entertainers.
|Staunton Productions Limited
|Kerry
|€ 15,630
|A number of gigs at Dingle Creativity & Innovation Hub
|K & M Pubs Ltd & Silverswan Taverns
|Smyths Bar - Club Icon
|Limerick
|€ 15,630
|Live music performances
|Pot Duggans Ltd
|Pot Duggans
|Clare
|€ 15,868
|A series of live streamed events, from The Pot Duggans Barns, showcasing a selection of the best Irish acts
|Unemployable Promotions
|Cork
|€ 15,868
|A musical event filmed in two venues, broadcast online & screened in venues in Cork city
|EVJJT LTD
|DUNNES BAR
|Leitrim
|€ 15,868
|Live Music Venue providing a path for Irish musicians and bands perform in front of a large audience
|Stephanie Browne
|Musical Theatre Academy Nenagh
|Tipperary
|€ 15,868
|Marquee outdoor variety show for 1000 people showcasing local singers and dancers
|Thomas Costello
|T.C Promotions
|Donegal
|€ 16,672
|A free music festival which will be open to the public if restrictions allow, or otherwise be streamed.
|Live at The Stables
|Brooks Hotel
|Westmeath
|€ 17,750
|Performances at an award winning music venue
|Open Ear Site LTD
|Cork
|€ 17,950
|A concert showcasing Irish experimental electronic music on Northshore Sherkin Island, the home of the annual Open Ear Festival
|Gerard Lawless
|Clonmel World Music
|Tipperary
|€ 17,950
|A number of musical concerts by Irish blues and traditional musicians for online broadcast
|David Judge
|Abner Browns Barbershop
|Dublin
|€ 19,750
|Abner Browns Rising – a showcase of independent artists 2021. A series of livestreamed from the Barbershop
|Shore Road Hospitality Limited
|McGrory's Hotel
|Donegal
|€ 19,800
|A series of performances of leading Irish artists across genres
|MCG Taverns LTD.
|Blessings Bar
|Cavan
|€ 19,950
|Blessfest; A local outdoor music festival celebrating the richness of Cavan’s arts, comedy and music for one day in Cavan town
|Dundalk PR Ltd
|The Venue
|Louth
|€ 20,840
|A pop music festival
|That’s How It Is Ltd
|Dublin
|€ 21,040
|A live and broadcasted contemporary music concert featuring Irish performers
|Reardens of Washington Street
|Cork
|€ 21,157
|Live entertainment at Reardens of Washington Street, Cork
|GLASSHOUSE MUSIC LIMITED
|Dublin
|€ 21,157
|Concert series performed by Glasshouse in three venues
|MarketShare-Kerry
|Kerry
|€ 21,157
|Tralee Music Revival- A series of performances to reignite the live Music scene and culture in Tralee.
|HANDSGER LTD.
|THE ROYAL MEATH
|Meath
|€ 21,157
|The Sunday Summer sessions will be held in The Royal Meath
|Multilane Ltd
|The Harbour Bar
|Wicklow
|€ 21,157
|A celebration of local music & production talent.
|Nan Hospitality Ltd
|The Coachman’s
|Kerry
|€ 21,484
|Live garden stage a number free performances showcasing Irish talent
|Niall Holohan
|Holohans Pub
|Wexford
|€ 23,272
|Music performances
|International Music Event (Irl) Ltd
|International Music Event (Irl) Ltd
|Dublin
|€ 23,722
|Concerts featuring The Three Tenors
|Byron Willow Taverns LTD.
|Kennys Bar
|Clare
|€ 24,936
|The White Horse Sessions on the Wild Atlantic Way proudly presents a number of performances at Kennys, Lahinch.
|Peppers Bar Feakle (in association with Ruth Smith and Paula Carroll)
|Peppers Bar
|Clare
|€ 25,750
|Feakle Folk Club – a series of intimate concerts showcasing emerging and established folk acts in the renowned musical environment of East Clare.
|Brian Cunningham trading as Country Shows
|Country Shows
|Donegal
|€ 25,750
|Shows teaming up with 4 local radio stations
|Donegal Event Management
|Donegal
|€ 26,050
|Live Music Showcases broadcast from the Emerald Coiage Venue presenting national and local artists.
|Eleanor McGuinness/Rigby
|Pitch & Smith
|Dublin
|€ 26,050
|"The shape of Things" a series of shows, in cities with independent artists
|Tul Na Rí Entertainment Limited
|Tul Na Rí Nightclub
|Donegal
|€ 26,446
|Live music streaming of local DJ's and bands
|Solly Blacks LTD
|The Wild Duck
|Dublin
|€ 26,446
|A number of performances in The Wild Duck Theatre
|BRUNO TAVERN LIMITED
|TURNERS
|Kerry
|€ 26,446
|Live music performances at Turners Bar Tralee
|The Lockup Records Limited
|Lockup Records
|Louth
|€ 26,446
|Weekly live stream of original performers artists and DJ's
|Raymar Ltd
|Westport Woods Hotel
|Mayo
|€ 26,446
|Local music performances
|Glantine Inns Ltd
|Templemore Arms Hotel
|Tipperary
|€ 26,446
|Themed Live Music performances recorded and broadcast from the Templemore Arms Hotel
|Solly Whites LTD
|Dalkey Duck
|Dublin
|€ 26,576
|A number of performances in The Dalkey Duck
|Armada Hotel Holdings Ltd
|Armada Hotel
|Clare
|€ 27,949
|Traditional and Country music Concerts to be streamed live
|Mark Sheridan
|Louth
|€ 28,134
|Arcadian Field Live - 2-day music and arts festival
|Fergal Harrison
|Fiddlers Creek
|Sligo
|€ 30,349
|a number of Live Music performances
|Shane Tobler
|Crossroads Recording
|Kilkenny
|€ 31,260
|Live performance events from Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre
|Wayne Thorsose
|Ballyrose Media
|Roscommon
|€ 31,260
|Live Country Music shows with full band with different special guests each week
|Cork Pops Ltd.
|Cork Pops Orchestra
|Cork
|€ 31,735
|Live orchestral music performances curated for schools and older audiences, with online educational resources
|Donegal Hospitality Ltd
|Harveys Point
|Donegal
|€ 31,735
|Harveys Point Hotel-Summer Cabaret
|Barmel Hospitality
|Arthur’s
|Dublin
|€ 31,735
|Blues/Jazz gigs hosting a variety of national acts with a mix of music and talk about the genres at Arthur's
|Stiles Events Ltd
|1 Plus Events
|Dublin
|€ 31,735
|An online festival taking place in a number of venues across Ireland
|The Producers
|Fatale Events and Film Fatale
|Dublin
|€ 31,735
|A series of streamed performances featuring multi-disciplinary performers.
|Adrian Mantu
|CelloVision Project
|Galway
|€ 31,735
|"E-Motions" is a multimedia production showcasing contemporary Irish historical music accompanied by dance choreography & large scale video projections
|The Courthouse Bar
|O’Sullivan’s Courthouse Pub
|Kerry
|€ 31,735
|A series of free live traditional music performances
|Westentra Hotel
|Westenra Arms Hotel
|Monaghan
|€ 31,735
|Live entertainment from July to September at The Westerna Arms Hotel
|Fear Gorm Ltd
|Sin é
|Cork
|€ 32,661
|Series of live streamed events from Sín é with performances from local traditional and contemporary musicians with the odd surprise for good measure
|HASOB Ltd
|Dali
|Cork
|€ 33,344
|An immersive audio visual show inspired by unusual times. Manifested in the shape of an Open Air Planetarium.
|Mark Bennett
|Crosscut Content Creation Ltd.
|Westmeath
|€ 34,380
|Visit Westmeath Livestream Festival 2021
|Vincent Lawlor
|t/a Arena Lynx
|Dublin
|€ 35,532
|A Celebration of Ireland's Artistic & Creative Talent & Culture through Music, Comedy & Poetry
|Kíla Records Teoranta
|Kíla
|Wicklow
|€ 35,659
|Theatrical carnival type concert
|CMR Limited
|CMR Promotions
|Dublin
|€ 36,130
|FOSTER AND ALLEN - THE SPIRIT OF IRELAND CONCERT FIRST EVER LIVE STREAMED PERFORMANCE FROM KILBEGGAN DISTILLERY VISITOR CENTRE
|Coolgard Ltd
|THE STUNNING
|Dublin
|€ 36,378
|The Stunning and Friends- 30th anniversary
|Gerard Haugh
|Marquee by the Sea 2021
|Clare
|€ 36,470
|Live performance event 'Marquee by the Sea' in Kilkee
|Bentleys Limited Partnership
|Limerick
|€ 36,470
|Live wedding band showcase
|Honourcatch Limited
|The Crescent Concert Hall
|Louth
|€ 37,024
|The Crescent Concert Hall presents Better Days – A collection of live performances showcasing the talent of the Irish Music Scene from June to August
|Pauline Ashwood
|Ashwood Music Administration
|Louth
|€ 41,144
|A new theatrical music work by Emmy-nominated composer David Downes and playwright Adam Wyeth performed by Olwen Fouéré, Owen Roe, Hugh Tinney and Adrian Mantu.
|Matt the Miller Ltd.
|Matt the Millers Bar/Venue/Restaurant
|Kilkenny
|€ 42,208
|Traditional Music concerts
|Cherryhill Inns Ltd.
|The Oliver Plunket Bar
|Cork
|€ 42,314
|from June to September
|Fergal Murphy
|FOM Productions ltd.
|Mayo
|€ 42,314
|Irish music, song and dance show for live audience and streaming:
|Mulroy Bar and Leisure Ltd
|Garbo's Venue and Hogs Heaven Bar
|Mayo
|€ 42,314
|Outdoor and streamed live music and comedy events featuring Irish performers
|Desmond Willoughby
|Des Willoughby Promotions
|Wicklow
|€ 42,314
|The Big Top Concert Series’ at Rathwood, Tullow Co. Carlow.
|PAPALOU ENTERTAINMENT LTD
|N/A
|Dublin
|€ 43,764
|Signs of Life is a program of events celebrating contemporary Irish music & culture across a range of creative disciplines
|Shanley’s Bar
|Cork
|€ 46,890
|Recorded concerts in the long established tradition of Shanley’s Bar
|The Locals Entertainment Ltd.
|N/A
|Dublin
|€ 46,890
|The Liberties comes alive with a multiple venue, summer festival of live music, art and creativity.
|Vladimir Jablokov
|Vladimir Promotions Ltd
|Kildare
|€ 48,968
|Online concerts with headline performers streamed over Zoom
|Robert Mizzell
|Westmeath
|€ 49,263
|Free to view Country Music live shows featuring different special guests and full live band
|Ringlet Ltd.
|Windmill Lane Recording Studios
|Dublin
|€ 52,183
|A series of musical performances to be broadcast online
|Deeramber Limited
|Pat Moylan Productions
|Dublin
|€ 52,750
|The world Premiere of the Secrets of Primrose Square, a new play based on the bestselling novel by Claudia Carroll
|Made of Gold Entertainment Ltd
|Carlow
|€ 52,892
|The Derek Ryan 'Soft Ground’ Concert Tour
|Adrian Garry
|Garry Construction
|Cavan
|€ 52,892
|Outdoor live events with multiple acts filmed for streaming in Loughcrew Oldcastle.
|RAR Fusion Limited
|Voodoo Venue – Gas Works Niteclub
|Donegal
|€ 52,892
|Live performances at Voodoo Lounge & Gas Works Niteclub – House Wine Bar
|McWilliam Park Hospitality Ltd
|Mayo
|€ 52,892
|Showcase of country music through the summer
|CoAnt Entertainment
|Crown Live
|Wexford
|€ 55,008
|Live Performances of comedy and music at Crown Live Wexford
|Sense Live Limited
|Sense
|Dublin
|€ 57,115
|Flourish: A series of concerts promoting new Irish hip-hop, RnB, Soul & Electronic music. Encouraging and promoting artist collaboration, representation and sustainability.
|Crossroads Music Ltd.
|Clare
|€ 57,310
|The Lisdoonvarna Music Series: An inclusive Concert Series supporting Emerging and Established Artists and Crews. The Royal Spa Hotel Lisdonvarna
|Articpath Ltd.
|Earth
|Louth
|€ 57,310
|Live performances at Articpath Ltd Drogheda
|Storm Films Ltd
|Mayo
|€ 58,181
|Waking Wonders is a feminist-centred Irish Trad Arts stage show that celebrates the rite of the Irish Wake and other Celtic/Pagan/Catholic feminine icons form Lughnasdh to Mary Magdalene
|Festival of The Fires in partnership with The Blizzards and various artists
|The Blizzards
|Westmeath
|€ 58,181
|Five stages representing the four provinces of Ireland
|Comit Hospitality Ltd
|Meath
|€ 60,218
|Ticketed live music events
|Sligoville Ltd
|Andersons Bar & Grill
|Sligo
|€ 60,912
|Live performances at Andersons Live from 6th to 25th September
|Hidden Agenda LTD
|Hidden Agenda
|Dublin
|€ 62,520
|A number of artists performing at The Big Romance
|Bui Bolg Ltd
|Bui Bolg Productions
|Wexford
|€ 62,520
|interactive performances
|Michael Carey
|Donegal
|€ 63,259
|A number of gigs in rural Donegal and lesser-known natural / historical sites
|Vicar Catering Company Ltd
|Judge Roy Beans
|Dublin
|€ 63,470
|Performances the theme being a celebration of our industry & community coming out of the hardships of Covid. Giving National and local artists the opportunity to perform to audiences in the venue, at selected outdoor locations and online.
|Drogheda Theatre Company
|The TLT (Tommy Leddy Theatre)
|Louth
|€ 63,470
|A series of spectacular live show's hosted by the cream of Irelands musical theatre exports where they take the audience on a journey of song and dance
|John Lees Bar & Venue
|Joe Lee’s Bar & Venue
|Offaly
|€ 63,867
|OFFALY RISING 2021 – OUTDOOR LIVE CONCERTS IN TULLAMORE, CO. OFFALY at Joe Lee’s Bar & Venue, Tullamore
|Mike Fallon Willie Carty Elizabeth Fallon
|SWM Promotions
|Galway
|€ 64,634
|Mike Denver plus guests sit down concert
|Aerial Cirque
|Dublin
|€ 67,730
|Spectacular Classic Music and aerial acts under the Ha’penny Bridge at Sunset
|Charlie Moloney
|TOT events LTD.
|Tipperary
|€ 67,730
|A number of gigs in Limerick
|Music Industry Panels & Showcases Limited
|Music Cork
|Dublin
|€ 67,950
|Artist performances in Cork City venues
|Century Merchandising Services
|CMS Marketing
|Dublin
|€ 68,759
|Celine Byrne three nights in the Board Gáis Theatre
|Ross McParland trading as The Whale Theatre
|The Whale Theatre
|Wicklow
|€ 70,825
|High-quality live and online music, theatre, comedy and spoken word performances at the Whale Theatre by professional Irish artists.
|VANTASTIVAL LTD
|Cork
|€ 74,049
|Two open-air concerts at Beaulieu House & Gardens, Drogheda featuring top Irish rock and folk acts in a woodland setting on the banks of the Boyne
|DISTRICT EIGHT EVENT PROMOTERS LTD.
|Dublin
|€ 74,049
|A number of events by District 8 featuring Irish artists, established and new. Each day will present, Q&A session, Workshop, culminating in live performances.
|George Hunter Entertainment
|Dublin
|€ 74,049
|A concert by some of Ireland’s Showband Legends for an audience of their age peers who were hit hardest by Covid 19.
|CS Promotions
|Kildare
|€ 74,049
|A number of live music performances in Moat Theatre
|NOC Shop Ltd
|Wild Roots Music Performing Arts & Adventure Festival
|Sligo
|€ 74,049
|Pilot of the main Wild Roots festival
|ONHAND BOOKING & EVENTS LTD
|Dublin
|€ 76,140
|Performances in Westport House and Lutterlstown Castle featuring top Irish artists
|Foggy Notions Limited
|Dublin
|€ 79,000
|The inaugural Dun Laoghaire FOLK FEST is a diverse programme of new and established artists
|Pulse Disco Limited
|Pulse Venue
|Donegal
|€ 79,338
|Pulse Live Venue live entertainment events
|Darconlia Ltd.
|Dublin
|€ 79,338
|A number of showcases of Irish music’s creative culture.
|Hotspot Boutique Events Limited
|Hotspot Music Club
|Wicklow
|€ 82,808
|An eclectic concert series celebrating the diverse musical roots of some of Ireland’s finest musicians, in an unusually intimate setting.
|Homebeat
|Homebeat Events
|Kerry
|€ 83,360
|INSIDE / OUT is a bespoke weekender of music & discussion set on the Atlantic Coast focused on the interaction of art and modern lifestyle with the great outdoors
|Flexhaven Ltd
|Din Rí Hotel
|Carlow
|€ 84,627
|Dinn Rí presents live streamed summer gigs including country, Irish folk, rock, pop, original/tribute bands and comedy
|GNH ltd.
|Great Northern Hotel
|Donegal
|€ 84,627
|Live Performances in indoor venues across the Summer Season and welcome Domestic Tourism to our County
|Mount Erigal Hotel Ltd
|Mount Erigal Hotel
|Donegal
|€ 84,627
|Live Performance for tourists across the Summer Season and venue for Artists to perform
|Dr Martin Clancy
|Dublin
|€ 84,627
|"Postcards from the Edge" internet themed concert live performance series from regional
cinemas, hosted by Jack Lukeman with special guests
|Celtic Steps Entertainment Ltd
|Celtic Steps The Show
|Kerry
|€ 84,627
|Livestreamed performances from Killarney Racecourse Theatre
|Halstead Enterprises Ltd
|Scotts Hotel
|Kerry
|€ 84,627
|Live performances for tourists across the Summer
|The Short Comedy Theatre Company Ltd
|Limerick
|€ 84,627
|Comedy shows and various acts online and around Ireland
|TheatreworX Productions Ltd
|Meath
|€ 84,627
|An original family friendly musical production in Tayto Park.
|Dublin Bowie Festival
|Dublin
|€ 88,570
|Dublin Quays Festival: A multi venue, multi genre music event showcasing exciting new and established Irish talent
|FK Current Holdings Limited
|Voodoo Lounge/3940/Index
|Dublin
|€ 89,916
|A number of events held at the Voodoo Lounge 24 performance
|Garageland
|Garageland
|Dublin
|€ 89,916
|Garageland TV - Lockdown Live on Tour
|Patrick Maher
|Paddy Casey
|Kildare
|€ 89,916
|“Firebirds” is an event that brings established and emerging Irish artists together to stream live performances to wide audience from different historical venues across Kildare.
|Emperors Robes Festival Company Ltd
|Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas
|Laois
|€ 89,916
|A weekend-long outdoor production at Borris House Demesne, Carlow of live performances of spoken word, music, theatre, humour in the grounds of Borris House
|John Foley
|Black Dog Music Ltd
|Dublin
|€ 95,205
|TV show case of regional shows
|Prospectside Limited
|Red Cow Inn
|Dublin
|€ 95,205
|Return of Phoenix Nights a cabaret season in the Red Cow
|Aradbeo Ltd
|Trad on the Prom
|Galway
|€ 95,205
|A number of traditional Irish performances
|Shepline Ltd
|The Chestnut
|Offaly
|€ 95,205
|A series of outdoor, intimate, multi genre live performance events in The Garden Venue at The Chestnut, in Birr town.
|Bedlam Promotions Ltd
|Bedlam Events
|Dublin
|€ 100,495
|An event showcasing live artists and DJs in a live and streamed environment
|MEPC Music Limited
|Mayo
|€ 100,495
|Michael English & his Band tour in various hotels/theatres around Ireland
|RnB Events Limited
|Sligo
|€ 102,688
|Live music shows across five counties featuring nationally acclaimed artists, emerging talent and local artists in each area
|Coates Entertainment Limited
|City Limits – The Comedy Club
|Cork
|€ 104,200
|A number of comedy gigs in cork
|DVM Productions Limited
|Dolans Presents
|Limerick
|€ 104,200
|Live outdoor performances also will be streamed online
|BD Productions Ltd
|Dublin
|€ 105,784
|BD Festival for two exciting one-day festival experiences
|Sofft Productions Ltd
|Sofft Productions Ltd
|Dublin
|€ 105,784
|Sofft Nights is a series of eight live performance festivals with music, spoken word and wellbeing workshops on the beautiful grounds of Dunderry Park
|Music For Animal Welfare Ltd
|Forever Young Festival
|Laois
|€ 105,784
|80s festival
|Festival Productions
|Meath
|€ 105,784
|The Sounds of our Music, Irish stars of the West End Musical Theatre scene come together to bring you an evening of hits and harmonies.
|Hotel Minella Ltd.
|Hotel Minella
|Tipperary
|€ 105,784
|A number of performances at Hotel Minella
|No Hassel Ltd.
|Coughlans Live Promotions
|Cork
|€ 106,805
|Live music festival
|Easy Street Ltd
|Kerry
|€ 109,486
|A number of musical performances
|Curve Music Management Ltd.
|Cork
|€ 116,362
|The Subterranean Sessions, recordings from beneath the surface of the Earth
|Three J's Tavern Limited
|Taylors Three Rock
|Dublin
|€ 116,362
|Fully streamed show with Irish Song & Dance with a modern twist
|Yurt Ventures Ltd
|Yurt City Music Festival
|Dublin
|€ 116,362
|A series of socially distanced events this Summer showcasing Ireland’s best DJ’s & producers.
|Ace Promotions Limited
|Ace Promotions
|Donegal
|€ 126,941
|A series of live music events at ‘Sean Ogs Live’ in Gaoth Dobhair, Co. Donegal, with a focus on supporting employment and wellbeing in the arts and culture sector in the Gaeltacht area of Gaoth Dobhair.
|Bodytonic Music LTD
|Bodytonic
|Dublin
|€ 126,941
|Bodytonic’s Big Night In - a virtual festival featuring a star studded lineup of craic merchants & disco divas.
|Boxed Off Events Ltd
|Boxed Off Music & Arts Festival
|Dublin
|€ 126,941
|An interactive multi stage, music event with live performances and paid virtual streaming
|Liacondar LTD
|The Bernard Shaw
|Dublin
|€ 126,941
|Street culture event spanning through various genres of Dublin’s urban culture
|SigmaX Ltd
|Milestone Inventive
|Galway
|€ 126,941
|A number outdoor performances of Playboy of the Western World in 5 separate venues.
|The Landmark Hotel Ltd
|The Landmark Hotel
|Leitrim
|€ 126,941
|A number of performances with entertainment acts such as comedy, theatre, dance contemporary bands, musical artists and electronic artists
|Audrey Noone
|A & G Music Production & Event Management
|Mayo
|€ 126,941
|A number of performances with Cover band Ireland
|Central Entertainment Ltd.
|Meath
|€ 126,941
|The staging and filming of performances which will be hosted on Facebook and Youtube
|Aidan Shortall
|Up Close and Personal Promotions
|Offaly
|€ 126,941
|"Sounds of Good Hope" Beautifully produced series of Live Performances offering Hope and Healing to Irish people, performed by the best of Irish musicians
|Westend Music Ltd
|Monroes Live
|Galway
|€ 130,114
|Music performances-Live & streamed
|Best In
|Best In Fest
|Dublin
|€ 131,172
|Fiestaval Street Arts & Circus Festival
|Joseph O'Leary
|Levis Bar (Levis Corner House)
|Cork
|€ 131,992
|Gigs at Levis Corner House
|Brookview Taverns Ltd.
|The White Horse
|Cork
|€ 131,992
|Performances at The White Horse
|Coughlans Bar Ltd.
|Cork
|€ 131,992
|Performances in Coughlans, Douglas Street Cork
|Robert & Eileen Blackwell
|T/A DeBarras
|Cork
|€ 131,992
|Performances at "DeBarras Folk Club, Clonakilty, Co Cork"
|Sams Music House Ltd.
|Connolly’s of Leap
|Cork
|€ 131,992
|A series of live performances outdoors and streaming shows from Connollys of Leap
|Trá Gheall Ltd
|The Black Gate
|Galway
|€ 131,992
|Traditional music live events in the Black Gate
|O’CONNORS PUBLIC HOUSE
|MIKE THE PIES
|Kerry
|€ 131,992
|Live performances indoor, outdoor and streamed shows from Mike the Pies in Listowel.
|ARAGON BEVERAGES KILKENNY
|JOHN CLEERES BAR & THEATRE
|Kilkenny
|€ 131,992
|A series of live performances from Cleere's Theatre Kilkenny
|Lovano Limited
|Dublin
|€ 135,460
|Backwards Up a Rainbow, starring Rosaleen Linehan: a theatrical and musical celebration of an extraordinary life and career
|Special Eye Entertainment Ltd.
|Meath
|€ 137,519
|A series of comedy performances by different performers across Ireland
|Sample Culture Ltd
|It Takes a Village
|Cork
|€ 140,670
|Multi-genre shows in Trabolgan Holiday Camp
|Fionán O'Leary
|Singular Artists
|Dublin
|€ 145,880
|A number showcase performances from new and established artists
|The Cat Laughs Limited
|The Kilkenny Cat Laughs Comedy Festival
|Kilkenny
|€ 145,880
|Comedy Festival in Kilkenny City
|TF Productions Ltd
|Mayo
|€ 146,458
|“Songs For Ireland” Concerts live from Glór Ennis & Bord Gáis Energy Theatre with Tommy Fleming & full band also Tommy’s Tavern Tunes
|Another Love Story Festival LTD.
|Dublin
|€ 148,097
|A series of hybrid live and streaming concerts set in Killyon Manor
|Gaiety Investments 57 Ltd
|The Academy
|Dublin
|€ 148,097
|Streaming of live performances featuring the best local & regional bands, comedians and DJ events
|MPI Bands Ltd
|Dublin
|€ 148,097
|Music Matters is a series of streaming concerts with a variety of artists ranging from Trad, Rock, Hiphop,Classical and Pop
|PPJ Ltd & CWB Productions Ltd
|CWB
|Tipperary
|€ 148,097
|Feile Forever is a concert series in a socially distanced venue in Co. Tipperary
|Audionetworks Music Agency LTD
|AMA Music Agency + Audionetworks.ie
|Wicklow
|€ 148,097
|AMA Live Tour August & Sept, Irish Artists Nationwide.
|Seclusion Properties Ltd
|Cyprus Avenue
|Cork
|€ 152,065
|Gigs at Old Oak Cyprus Avenue
|Hotel Doolin Ltd.
|The Barn @ Hotel Doolin
|Clare
|€ 157,539
|Performances at "The BarnHotel "
|Ehawa Ltd.
|The Good Room
|Cork
|€ 157,539
|A series of live multidisciplinary performances; outdoors / streamed from Watergrasshill, Cork
|Padak Ltd
|Crane Lane Theatres
|Cork
|€ 157,539
|Gigs at Crane Lane Theatre
|Total Hospitality Management Ltd
|The Sound House
|Dublin
|€ 157,539
|Multi genre performances of at "The Sound House"
|The Wrens Nest Ltd
|Kavanagh’s Bar & Venue
|Laois
|€ 157,539
|A series of live performances from Kavanagh's Portlaoise
|Spirit Store Ltd
|Derek Turner
|Louth
|€ 157,539
|A mixture of outdoors and indoor shows in Dundalk
|Eden Quay Theatre Ltd
|Laughter Lounge
|Dublin
|€ 158,676
|‘Gags to Riches’ - stand-up comedy shows bringing back 30 Laughter Lounge favourites, performing to an intimate group of fans
|Windy Arbour Inn
|The Lighthouse
|Dublin
|€ 158,676
|“In Dublin’s Fair City” - storytelling through the medium of music, visual, word, with the backdrop of Dún Laoghaire
|NIBIRU LEISURE LIMITED
|THE TF ROYAL HOTEL & THEATRE
|Mayo
|€ 159,536
|A Wild Atlantic Cultural journey, themed through music, dance and literary arts , of Connacht, the Gaeltacht and its Islands
|THE OASIS BAR LIMITED
|SIN E
|Dublin
|€ 162,350
|Performances in Sin E
|J & C Promotions Limited
|Roscommon
|€ 162,432
|The Three Amigos with guests in different venues around the country
|Lisa Richards Ltd.
|The Lisa Richards Agency
|Dublin
|€ 167,410
|Comedy shows based at different venues around the country with different performers
|MOMENTUM PRODUCTION LTD
|LIFE FESTIVAL
|Dublin
|€ 169,254
|Life Lakeside Live- a celebration of Irish Electronic, Dance, Urban hip-hop drill and spoken word Artists, with intimate performances spread on the bank of Lough Ennell in the beautiful midland county of Westmeath
|Gemstone Business Consultants
|Galway
|€ 169,254
|A number of live music performances over a weekend
|Fossett Bros. Circus Ltd
|Fossett’s Circus
|Dublin
|€ 171,930
|Circus tour around Ireland
|Choice Entertainment Ltd
|Choice Cuts
|Dublin
|€ 174,543
|Documentary film, recorded album and live shows
|Nottub Limited
|The Button Factory
|Dublin
|€ 175,786
|Series of performances, across the summer months with Irish & touring artists & DJ’s
|Willowgrove limited
|The Sugar Club
|Dublin
|€ 175,786
|An events program of live performances utilising their network of collaborators, creatives, producers, broadcasters, artists, performers & DJs
|Noyfield Limited
|Lost Lane & Porterhouse Nassau Street
|Dublin
|€ 182,021
|A series of roof top and main stage live performances in Lost Lane premises
|The Grand Social
|Taurus Management
|Dublin
|€ 182,021
|A series of live outdoor and indoor live stream concerts with interviews
|The Workman's Club Ltd.
|Dublin
|€ 182,021
|A series of live indoor, outdoor and live streamed shows from The Workman’s Club
|Róisín Dubh Pub Ltd
|Galway
|€ 182,021
|A series of live shows performed in the Róisín Dubh venue & outdoor beer garden, with recording.
|Langton Hotel Ltd.
|Set Theatre
|Kilkenny
|€ 182,021
|Concerts in the Set Theatre Courtyard
|Michael & Valerie Dolan
|Dolans
|Limerick
|€ 182,021
|A number of gigs in Dolans, Limerick
|LANTERN EVENTS
|Wexford
|€ 182,021
|Live Performance for Tourists across the Summer Season and venue for Artists to perform
|SFA PRODUCTIONS LTD
|MOTHER
|Dublin
|€ 182,350
|“A night of live music, queer performance and tunes from the Mother DJs to celebrate Pride together online.” The Mother Pride Block Party. Together in Electric Dreams. Live from the National Museum Of Ireland
|Dome Productions Ltd
|Selective Memory
|Dublin
|€ 185,122
|A number of shows featuring established and newer Irish acts on the exterior of the Pepper Canister Church in Dublin
|Strange Brew Ltd
|Galway
|€ 185,122
|A series of concerts to be held in Galway, Dublin, Limerick & Cork, as well as three large outdoor events
|Thomas Keating
|Tom Keating Presents
|Cork
|€ 190,411
|Open air concerts
|Theocrest Limited
|Galway Comedy / Galway Comedy Festival -
|Galway
|€ 199,931
|The leading promoters of stand-up comedy in the west, will stage live shows
|John & Stephen Courtney t/a Circus Vegas American Circus
|Circus Vegas
|Longford
|€ 203,190
|Big Circus travelling around Ireland
|Riverdream Productions Ltd
|Dublin
|€ 206,278
|Better Normal re-imagines a contemporary Irish skiffle genre, one where a mixed-media, multi-vocal female production voices future hope
|Breda Cashe
|Breda Cashe Productions Ltd
|Dublin
|€ 208,400
|James Joyce adaptation ‘The Dead, an Opera’ comes to the Gaiety
|Crownway Entertainment Ltd
|Bord Gáis Energy Theatre
|Dublin
|€ 211,568
|A live musical extravaganza featuring the best homegrown talent
|Gaiety Theatre UC
|Gaiety Theatre
|Dublin
|€ 211,568
|Road to Eurovision' – A musical celebrating the Gaiety’s 150th Birthday and
50th anniversary of Eurovision Live at The Gaiety!
|Pat Egan Sound Ltd.
|Dublin
|€ 211,568
|One of a kind Family Live Entertainment Roadshow featuring live band featuring celebrity hosts, dancers, interactive games
|Sea Sessions Ltd
|Donegal
|€ 222,146
|Performances on the beach in Bundoran
|Lyric Opera Production
|Lyric Opera Ireland
|Meath
|€ 232,724
|THE MIKADO – a sparkling new Irish production of the wonderfully witty Gilbert & Sullivan operetta by Lyric Opera Ireland.
|William Morrisey
|Billy Morrissey
|Tipperary
|€ 232,724
|Series of Country Music Concerts via live stream featuring Irish country music singers musicians and supporting crew.
|Indiependence Music & Arts Festival Limited
|Cork
|€ 264,460
|Indiependence presents PaircLife, an outdoor concert series in Cork City at Tramore Valley Park
|Amphitheatre Ireland Limited
|3Arena
|Dublin
|€ 264,460
|Rock the Docks Summer Series at 3 Arena
|Cherrycool Ltd
|Cherrycool Promotions
|Dublin
|€ 264,460
|A series of live outdoor shows over the August Bank Holiday in Tullamore, Co.Offaly.
|MCD Productions Limited
|Dublin
|€ 264,460
|MCD Productions present a music event across multiple genres such as Rap, R&B, Drill, Pop.
|Schweppe Curtis Nunn Ltd
|N/A
|Kilkenny
|€ 290,906
|The Electric Caravan is a series of one-day micro-festivals at four historic houses, across the four provinces, celebrating with audiences the essence of the Irish summer festival.
|Olympia Theatre UC
|Olympia Theatre
|Dublin
|€ 317,352
|Live at The Olympia
|PINK BEAR LTD
|For the Wedding Band Association
|Meath
|€ 317,352
|Live wedding band performances to be filmed to showcase wedding bands
|PATRICK TALBOT PRODUCTIONS
|Cork
|€ 333,440
|Live or streamed productions of Philadelphia Here I Come
|Verdant Productions Ltd
|Dublin
|€ 370,243
|Multi genre performances in a number of venues in Dublin
|GlenEagle Hotel Killarney
|INEC Arena
|Kerry
|€ 380,822
|Live music shows. Future Sounds with live recording of material from acts of the future .Further events from Country and Covers and smaller acts recording and live in INEC Arena and INEC Club
|Ardan Advisory Limited
|Whelan's Opium The George
|Dublin
|€ 391,400
|Live music performances featuring diverse genres from new and established artists from three venues
|Zelda Productions
|Pat Moylan Productions
|Dublin
|€ 395,960
|Performances of the hit Irish musical, Angela's Ashes, at the Olympia Theatre
|Body & Soul Event Creations Ltd
|Dublin
|€ 423,135
|Equinox will showcase exemplary Irish practitioners of music, comedy, spoken-word, set design, cross-pollinating practises, creating new authentic performances.
|EP Republic Limited
|Festival Republic
|Dublin
|€ 423,135
|Live music and theatre shows, comedy acts and arts in Stradbally Hall and Olympia Theatre
|Event Fuel
|Fuel
|Dublin
|€ 423,135
|Virtual Festival with multiple live streamed stages
|Pod Festivals Ltd
|Pod
|Dublin
|€ 423,135
|Meadows festival, A specially designed open-air social distant summer series of music, performance spoken word, comedy and more
|Aiken Promotions
|Dublin
|€ 581,811
|Vicar St performances over the summer to support artists and bands and backroom staff