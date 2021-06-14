Tomorrow is the day – Mica affected homeowners to descend on Dublin

Tomorrow is the day thousands of Mica affected homeowners take to the streets of Dublin to demonstrate for a 100% redress scheme.

Householders will gather first at the Convention Centre from 1:30pm-2:30pm and then proceed to Leinster House where they will demonstrate from 3pm-4pm.

The Taoiseach has announced that he is to meet with the State Attorney General to discuss how the Government can deal with the defective block issue and how it can pursue those responsible for their production.

It's expected Micheal Martin will tell Paul Gallagher that he wants to hold insurance companies that have not helped affected homeowners to account.