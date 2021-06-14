Significant number of Leaving Cert students marked down in oral exams

Significant numbers of Leaving Cert students have been marked down in their oral exams through no fault of their own.

It's after some examiners told The Irish Times that key sections of oral interviews were left out completely, while it was clear that many instructions had not been followed.

This year, oral exams were conducted by the student's teacher, before being sent to the State Examinations Commission for marking.

Former head at St Andrews College in Dublin, Arthur Godsil, doesn't think students will have anything to worry about: