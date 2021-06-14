SF will approach Stormont talks the same way as before – O’Neill

The DUP and Sinn Fein have until 1pm next Monday to nominate a new First Minister and Deputy First Minister for the North.
It's after the resignation of Arlene Foster as First Minister - effectively dissolving the Executive.
If both parties can't agree to a power-sharing deal by next week, then it will trigger a snap Assembly Election.
Speaking in Stormont this afternoon, outgoing Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said her party will approach power-sharing talks in the same way they did previously...........