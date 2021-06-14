Pharmacies to receive deliveries of Covid vaccines today

Deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines to pharmacies will begin today.

It's part of the next phase in the vaccination programme, with people aged over 50 will be able to get the one-shot Johnson and Johnson jab in the coming days.

Pharmacists are also expected to get a delivery of the Pfizer vaccine in the next few weeks.

It comes as the online booking system for a vaccine's expected to open to people in their 30s this week.

Pharmacist Kathy Maher outlines what people can expect when they arrive for a vaccine: