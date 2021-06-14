Mica is an absolute scourge – Housing Minister

The Housing Minister says Mica is an absolute scourge.

Darragh O'Brien says the issue poses a matter of justice and fairness to the exchequer.

He strongly believes those responsible for the manufacturing of the defective blocks must be held to account and echoes the Taoiseach's view that insurance companies have a role to play.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, the Minister failed to commit to a 100% redress scheme but says he hopes to be in a position in the coming weeks to propose revisions to the current scheme: