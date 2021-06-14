Mica impact on local resident

One local resident started to notice the effects on mica in 2006 when he noticed a gable in his house starting to become damp. When he reroofed his house thinking there was loose glass in his conservatory, eventually he found it was mica causing the damage all along.

Henry O'Donnell now has mica in his house, garage and farm and has been quoted €96,000 from a contractor to fix the issue.

Mr O'Donnell who is a National Council member of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association, spoke on the Nine til Noon show earlier today about the impact of mica on his house.