It’s looking really good for Mark English – Patsy McGonagle

Mark English is getting closer to a place at the Olympic Games.

His 800m victory in Sweden on Sunday evening with a season best time of 1.45:70 leaves him within touching distance of making the games in Japan.

It's a timely boost for English who will defend his 800m Irish title at the National Championship on the last weekend in June.

Even if Mark doesn't hit the standard of 1.45:20 his ranking should be enough to get him on the plane to the Olympics.

Patsy McGonagle says it's looking really good for the Finn Valley man...