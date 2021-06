Donegal County Council's Bridge Engineer is to carry out an inspection at Carrygawley Bridge in the Lismonaghan area of Letterkenny, after the parapet was recently hit and dislodged.

Cllr Donal Coyle told Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District this week that while the road is only 3 metres wide at the bridge, there is an increasing amount of traffic using the route.

Officials say the bridge will be considered for widening or complete replacement.

Cllr Coyle agrees such work is necessary: