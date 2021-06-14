Government considers travel restrictions with Britain amid fears over Delta variant

The Government will continue to consider possible travel restrictions with Britain amid fears surrounding the Delta variant.

Its said the strain, which first originated in India is making up around 90 percent of new Covid-19 cases in the UK.

Ministers here are considering extending the quarantine period for unvaccinated passengers from Britain.

They currently have to quarantine at home, but can leave after 5 days with a second negative PCR test.

UCC Professor and co-founder of I-SAG which advocates for Zero Covid is Gerry Kileen, he says hotel quarantine needs to be considered: