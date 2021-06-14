Gardai warn of excessive tinting of windscreens and side windows of vehicles

Gardai in Donegal are warning that excessively tinted windscreens or front side windows of vehicles present a significant safety hazard for drivers and their occupants.

It comes as Buncrana Roads Policing Unit issued a caution to a motorist yesterday in relation to excessively tinted windows.

Gardai say visibility is greatly reduced, particularly for night time driving and at times of low light as well as posing enforcement issues for An Garda Síochána in regard to driver recognition and the detection of driving offences such as; holding a mobile phone while driving, and other criminal activity.

The glass in the windscreen and front side windows of a car are required to have a light transmission level of not less than 65% in order to pass the NCT test.

Tinting of these windows must not be greater than 35%.