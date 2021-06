A Derry City and Strabane District Councillor has announced his resignation from the DUP.

Alderman Ryan McCready says his decision was made on the basis of the handling of Arlene Foster and the divergence and direction of the party under Edwin Poots.

He says he must put principle above all else and feels he is no longer compatible with the party.

Councillor McCready will continue now as an Independent Unionist.