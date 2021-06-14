Covid Assessment Hub closes in Letterkenny

The Letterkenny COVID-19 Assessment Hub has ceased operations.

The number of referrals to the Acute COVID Assessment Hub have reduced dramatically in recent weeks, with the downward trend continuing even with the recent relaxation of lockdown measures.

The HSE says this reflects the great work that has been done in the community vaccination programme and GP surgeries in the roll out of vaccines to the most vulnerable patients.

The Acute COVID Assessment Service closed on Friday last, as GP's now have the capacity to assess their patients in GP surgeries.

The Long COVID Clinic will continue to operate one day per week, on a Tuesday, and new referrals will be accepted by phone until the electronic referral system is back up and running.