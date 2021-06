Donegal County Council continues to work with Donegal Airport in identifying a replacement carrier for the Donegal Dublin route.

It follows the announcement on Saturday that Stobart Air has ceased trading resulting in the cancellation of PSO routes.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Rena Donaghey says Donegal Airport is a critical access point for Donegal.

She says the Council will support the airport in any way they can: