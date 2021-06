The announcement that Stobart Air has ceased trading has come as a major blow for cancer patients in Donegal.

The news emerged over the weekend, resulting in the cancellation of PSO routes including the Donegal to Dublin route.

Many people from the county travel to Dublin regularly for treatment with the journey by car or bus not feasible for some.

Chair of Donegal Action for Cancer Care, Betty Holmes says an alternative must be put in place as a matter of urgency: