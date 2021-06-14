Bishop of Derry expresses support for Mica families

The Bishop of Derry says he has been aware of the issues associated with Mica in buildings for well over a year, and has seen the huge damage done by these faulty products.

Bishop McKeown says for all concerned it must be causing unimaginable distress, and it is vital that the Government acknowledges the plight of so many citizens by enabling everyone to repair or rebuild without incurring crippling costs.

The Diocese of Derry includes 11 parishes in Donegal, predoninantly in the Inishowen and Finn Valley areas.