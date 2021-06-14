Away FAI Cup trips for Cockhill and Bonagee

Bonagee United and Cockhill Celtic will both be on the road to Leinster Senior League opposition for the qualifying round of the FAI Cup.

Ulster Senior League Champions Cockhill will take on St Mochta’s while Bonagee will be up against Maynooth University Town.

Those games are to be played on the week ending Sunday, July 11 with a winner to be decided on the day.

FAI Cup - 2021 Qualifying Round Draw

Maynooth University Town v Bonagee United

Kilnamanagh v Home Farm

Fairview Rangers v Athenry FC

Ringmahon Rangers v Crumlin United

Oliver Bond Celtic v Killester Donnycarney

St. Mochtas v Cockhill Celtic

Byes

Malahide United, Banger GGFC, St. Kevin's Boys, College Corinthians, Liffey Wanderers, Usher Celtic.