242 new Covid cases in ROI, 87 in NI

242 new cases of covid-19 have been confirmed by NPHET this evening.

This is the lowest number of cases reported in a single day so far this year.

Latest available figures for Donegal show in the two weeks to Midnight last Thursday, there were 280, an incidence rate of 175.9, compared to a national rate of 109.8.

67 people are in hospital with the disease - a drop of 2 compared to this day last week.

23 are in ICU - down 3 over the same period.

North of the border, there were 87 new cases and no new Covid related deaths.