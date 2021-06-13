Water main improvement works complete in Ballyraine

Water main improvement works have been completed in the Ballyraine area of Letterkenny.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, have successfully replaced approximately 215m of old problematic water mains in the area.

Irish Water says the works from the Ballyraine Industrial Estate road to the junction with the Ramelton Road will ensure the provision of a more reliable water supply by eliminating existing leaks and reducing the high levels of bursts experienced.

Irish Water's National Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead, Declan Cawley says the new water mains and service connections will also safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses that previously experienced interruption to their supply during peak demand periods.

He added that these improvements to the water network are essential in providing a safe, secure and reliable water supply, now and into the future.

The works involved the decommissioning of old problematic water mains and replacing them with high density plastic pipes.

New water service connections were laid from the public water main in the road to customers' property boundaries and connecting it to the customer's water supp

Existing lead service connections on the public side were also replaced.