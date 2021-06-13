Watch: Highlights as Tyrone suffer defeat against Kerry

Tyrone suffered a 6-15 to 1-14 defeat to Kerry in their National League Division One Semi Final.

The game was all but over at halftime as Kerry led 5-6 to 0-7 with goals coming from Gavin Whyte, two from Paul Geeney and two from David Clifford.

Tyrone added a goal themselves through Tiarnan McCann but Jack Barry found the net for Peter Keane's side who have netted 13 goals in their four league games.

You can watch the highlights of the game below...