Taoiseach to meet Attorney General over Mica crisis next week

An Taoiseach Micheal Martin is to meet State Attorney General Paul Gallagher in the coming days over the mica scandal.

He told the Sunday Independent the meeting will discuss how the Government can deal with the issue of defective blocks, and how it can pursue those responsible for their production.

He says he'll also tell the Attorney General he wants to hold insurance companies that have not helped those affected to account.

The Taoiseach says he's very angry and shocked by the scandal, which is affecting hundreds of homeowners in Donegal as well as Mayo and Sligo.