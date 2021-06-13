It was a successful weekend for Donegal athlete's with three new Donegal records set.

The first of which was by Gavin McLaughlin of Finn Valley AC who threw 46.53 metres in the Discus in Antrim on Saturday evening.

Ellie McCurdy set a Javelin record, throwing 36.49 metres beating the previous record of 35.84.

The final record was set by Kelly McGrory who ran the 400m hurdles in a time of 59.77 seconds in Santry at the AAI Games.

Patsy McGonagle joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to discuss the weekends action...