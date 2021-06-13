Premier Division Review: Harps and Derry earn draws

Finn Harps and Derry City earned themselves draws on Friday night after coming from a goal down.

Harps trailed champions Shamrock Rovers after eight minutes thanks to an Aaron Greene goal but equalised on 55 minutes through their top scorer Adam Foley.

Derry fell behind on 84 minutes against Bohemians and looked set to lose the game before Marc Walsh popped up with a late leveler with virtually the last kick.

Donegal's Shane Blaney netted for Sligo Rovers as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Drogheda United.

Former Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle, joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action...