Pharmacists can start administering Covid-19 vaccines to people aged over 50 from tomorrow.

Anyone in that age group who hasn't received a dose can get the Johnson and Johnson jab in their local pharmacy.

While the Pfizer jab will be delivered to a small number of pharmacies in the next few weeks.

Darragh O'Loughlin from the Irish Pharmacy Union says over 1,300 pharmacists are looking forward to tomorrow: