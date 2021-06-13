All County League Wrap and Results

Gaoth Dobhair got their All County League campaign off to a flying start with a 2-08 to 0-5 win over St Eunan's.
Tom Comack has the details...
Elsewhere it finished
Division 1
Kilcar 0-10 V 2-11 Naomh Conaill
Killybegs 2-15 V 0-12 Glenswilly
Cloughaneely 2-06 V 1-09 Ardara
Division 2
St Naul's 1-13 V 4-18 Aodh Ruadh BS
Glenfin 3-13 V 2-08 Sean Mac Cumhaill
Naomh Columba 2-07 V 2-09 Dungloe
Division 3
Malin 2-08 V 3-12 Naomh Colmcille
Fanad Gaels 3-15 V 1-09 Four Masters
Letterkenny Gaels 5-14 V 0-09 Naomh Bríd
Division 4
Robert Emmets 1-15 V 0-03 Pettigo
Na Rossa 2-10 V 1-04 N Pádraig Muff
Carndonagh 1-08 V 1-08 Naomh Muire LR
Naomh Ultan 2-18 V 1-09 N Pádraig Lifford