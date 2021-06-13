All County League Wrap and Results

Gaoth Dobhair got their All County League campaign off to a flying start with a 2-08 to 0-5 win over St Eunan's.

Tom Comack has the details...

Elsewhere it finished

Division 1

Kilcar 0-10 V 2-11 Naomh Conaill

Killybegs 2-15 V 0-12 Glenswilly

Cloughaneely 2-06 V 1-09 Ardara

Division 2

St Naul's 1-13 V 4-18 Aodh Ruadh BS

Glenfin 3-13 V 2-08 Sean Mac Cumhaill

Naomh Columba 2-07 V 2-09 Dungloe

Division 3

Malin 2-08 V 3-12 Naomh Colmcille



Fanad Gaels 3-15 V 1-09 Four Masters



Letterkenny Gaels 5-14 V 0-09 Naomh Bríd

Division 4

Robert Emmets 1-15 V 0-03 Pettigo

Na Rossa 2-10 V 1-04 N Pádraig Muff

Carndonagh 1-08 V 1-08 Naomh Muire LR

Naomh Ultan 2-18 V 1-09 N Pádraig Lifford