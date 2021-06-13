315 new Covid-19 cases confirmed today

The Department of Health has been notified of 315 new cases of covid-19 here.

62 people are currently in hospital with the disease, up 4 since yesterday.

While there has been no change in the number of people in ICU, with 22 people receiving intensive care treatment today.

Unvaccinated people arriving in Ireland from Britain may have to quarantine for longer.

The Government's considering tighter travel rules due to the spread of the Delta variant in the UK.

There have so far been 126 cases of the strain here, which was first identified in India.

Monaghan-based GP, Dr Illona Duffy, says it highlights the need for a fast vaccination programme: