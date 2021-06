Derry have been promoted to Division 2 of the Allianz National Football League after seeing off Limerick in their semi-final play off in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Limerick led 0-3 to 0-2 early on but at the break Derry were in front by 0-8 to 0-7 and the Rory Gallagher managed side pulled way in the second half for victory.

The Derry scorers were: S McGuigan 0-6 B Heron 0-3 N Loughlin 0-2 N Toner 0-2 C Doherty 0-1 P Cassidy 0-1 C McFaul 0-1 P McNeill 0-1