MacNiallais & O’Donnell to start at Breffni Park

Declan Bonner has confirmed his starting line up for this evening’s Allianz League Roinn 1 semi-final against Dublin in Kingspan Breffni Park and is taking no chances regarding the recovery of some of his frontline players from injury.

As expected none of Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan, Andrew McClean and Paul Brennan make the squad, while Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Hugh McFadden, Peadar Mogan and Niall O’Donnell, all regular starters in recent games, are on the bench.

There is six changes from the drawn game against Armagh with Neil McGee back in his familiar full-back berth having been a late withdrawal last time out with a back injury.

Conor O’Donnell starts a competitive senior fixture for the first time following his very impressive cameo from the bench in the Athletic Grounds two weeks ago, Jason Magee is back in at midfield, Caolan Ward plays in the pivotal centre back position and alongside him is Daire O'Baoil.

Odhrán MacNiallais is also in from the off, for the first time this year, leading the attack from centre half forward.

Dublin meanwhile have made three changes, with Evan Comerford, Robert McDaid and James McCarthy named to start.

Michal Shiels, Eric Lowdnes and Peader O'Cofaigh drop out of the 15.