Gardai appeal for missing man Gary Dalton (59) Annagry

Gardaí in Sligo are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 59-year-old missing man Gary Dalton from Annagry.

Gary Dalton was last seen in Sligo Town on the 8th of June.

He is described as approximately 5ft 8 in height, of thin build with short grey hair.

When last seen he was wearing a green body warmer, faded blue trousers and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Sligo on 071- 9157000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.