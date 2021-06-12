Donegal lose out to Dublin in NFL semi-final

Donegal were unable to get the better of All-Ireland champions Dublin in their Allianz National Football League Division One semi-final at Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan. Dublin now share the title with Kerry.

If finished: Dublin 1-18, Donegal 1-14.

Donegal led 0-6 to 0-5 after 22 minutes but Dublin had the better of the third quarter and helped by a Paddy Small goal they led by 1-8 to 0-7 at the break.Dublin scored three points in a row at the start of the second half to lead 1-11 to 0-7, but Donegal responded well with three successive scores from Patrick McBrearty.

The Dubs led by 1-14 to 0-10 at the second water break and were rarely in danger of losing the game.

Eoghan McGettigan got the Donegal goal and they will be reasonably happy with the performance and a relatively narrow defeat.

Match commentator Oisin Kelly summed up the game after the final whistle.