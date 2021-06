Battling Donegal were beaten by Cork in an exciting Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 semi-final in Tuam.

If finished Cork 5-10, Donegal 3-13.

Donegal led early in the second half but Cork just had the extra edge.

Match analyst Maureen (Mo) O'Donnell and commentator Tommy Devane discussed the game afterwards.

Donegal manager Maxi Curran also gave his reaction