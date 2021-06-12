Donegal Deputy calls on Gov. to engage with regional airports

All flights between Donegal and Dublin, operated by Aer Lingus, have been cancelled with immediate effect

12 Aer Lingus regional routes and 480 jobs are impacted by the decision, which the airline blames on a failed takeover and the Covid pandemic.

Impacted passengers are being told to check the Aer Lingus website about refunds and rebookings.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has spoken to Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan this morning asking for the government to engage with regional airports to ensure another carrier is in place without delay.

He says Donegal Airport provides a vital service: