Donegal were beaten by Cork in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 semi-final in Tuam.

In an exciting contest, Donegal were somewhat unfortunate not to have reached the final, losing out by 5-10 to 3-13.

Captain Niamh McLaughlin gave here reaction afterwards to former Donegal star Maureen O'Donnell (who was match analyst for Highland Radio at the game) and said that they were frustrated with the outcome.