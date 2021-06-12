Calls for County Council to provide 24-hour Dungloe recycling banks

Donegal County Council is being urged to provide 24 hour can and glass banks in Dungloe as a matter of urgency.

This week's meeting of Glenties Municipal District was told that while there are facilities in the local recycling centre, they are not available when the centre is closed.

That then means that people are travelling to Maghery, Burtonport and other areas, creating overflows there.

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher says the issue must be addressed as quickly as possible before the summer season...