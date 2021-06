Donegal's Brendan Boyce has finished second in the National 20k Walk Championships in Galway.

David Kenny won the gold in a time of one hour 28 minutes and 3.6 seconds.

Boyce, who had led late on, came in with a time of one hour 29 minutes, 49.23 seconds with Jerome Caprice in third spot.

Boyce will now head off for training in Spain ahead of the Olympics.