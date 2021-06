Battling Donegal were beaten by Cork in an exciting Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 semi-final in Tuam.

If finished Cork 5-10, Donegal 3-13.

The sides were level at the break, 3-5 to 3-5.

Cork got off to a flying start and led by 2-2 to no score before Donegal responded with goals from Katy Herron and Karen Guthrie.

Donegal led early in the second half but Cork just had the extra edge.

However, it could have gone either way.