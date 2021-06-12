All flights from Donegal to Dublin cancelled with immediate effect

All flights between Donegal and Dublin, operated by Aer Lingus, have been cancelled with immediate effect.
It comes after Stobart Air terminated its franchise with Aer Lingus with immediate effect resulting in the cancellation of all Aer Lingus regional flights operated by Stobart.
In a statement, Aer Lingus said Stobart Air had cited the continuing impact of the pandemic which has resulted in almost no flying since March 2020.
Aer Lingus says it's now communicating to customers to advise them of their options for refund or re-booking.
Customers who were booked to travel on flights operated by Stobart Air are advised not come to the airport and to check the Aer Lingus website for updated information on refund or re-booking options.
All Stobart Air flights on the following routes are cancelled:
Dublin
Kerry-Dublin
Donegal-Dublin
Glasgow-Dublin
Edinburgh-Dublin
Manchester-Dublin
Newquay-Belfast City
Manchester-Belfast City
Birmingham-Belfast City
Edinburgh-Belfast City
Leeds Bradford-Belfast City
Exeter-Belfast City
East Midlands