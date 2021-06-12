All flights from Donegal to Dublin cancelled with immediate effect

All flights between Donegal and Dublin, operated by Aer Lingus, have been cancelled with immediate effect.

It comes after Stobart Air terminated its franchise with Aer Lingus with immediate effect resulting in the cancellation of all Aer Lingus regional flights operated by Stobart.

In a statement, Aer Lingus said Stobart Air had cited the continuing impact of the pandemic which has resulted in almost no flying since March 2020.

Aer Lingus says it's now communicating to customers to advise them of their options for refund or re-booking.

Customers who were booked to travel on flights operated by Stobart Air are advised not come to the airport and to check the Aer Lingus website for updated information on refund or re-booking options.

All Stobart Air flights on the following routes are cancelled:

Dublin

Kerry-Dublin

Donegal-Dublin

Glasgow-Dublin

Edinburgh-Dublin

Manchester-Dublin

Newquay-Belfast City

Manchester-Belfast City

Birmingham-Belfast City

Edinburgh-Belfast City

Leeds Bradford-Belfast City

Exeter-Belfast City

East Midlands