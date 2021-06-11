Walsh nets first Derry goal – “We Never Gave Up”

Derry City are still without a home win this season but salvaged a point against Bohemians on Friday.

They drew for the sixth time in the Premier Division playing out 1-1 draw with the Dublin side at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Alistair Cooke scored on 84 minutes to put Bohs in front before Derry leveled the tie deep in injury time in the 94th minute through Gweedore man Marc Walsh.

Marc told Martin Holmes he was delighted to get on and score after a spell with injury...

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins said a point is better than none...