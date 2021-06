The astonishment on the face of the Taoiseach was clear as he held debris from Mica affected blocks in his hand yesterday.

That's according to the Chair of the Mica Action Group who met with Micheal Martin yesterday.

Michael Doherty says Mica is on a scale that the Taoiseach did not realise prior to his visit.

He told today's Nine til Noon Show that it was implored on Micheal Martin the serious need for a 100% redress scheme: