Sinn Féin plans to move a Dáil motion next week calling for enhancements to the Mica redress scheme.

The current scheme allows for up to 90 per cent of the cost of works needed due to defective construction blocks containing the mineral Mica.

Around 5 or 6 thousand homes in Donegal and Mayo are thought to be starting to fall apart as a result.

Sinn Féin TD for Donegal, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, says the Dáil will debate extending the redress scheme to cover all the cost next week.............