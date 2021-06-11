LYIT complete landmark Enterprise Ireland Technology Gateway Network project 5,000

Ministers Robert Troy and Damien English have today announced that researchers at the WiSAR Lab in Letterkenny Institute of Technology have completed the landmark project 5,000 under Enterprise Ireland's Technology Gateway Network.

Project 5,000 was undertaken in collaboration between WiSAR Lab, LYIT and Sligo sports tech startup, Tekrasport, on their innovative Tekarlite. Tekarlite is an 100% waterproof, wireless, rechargeable, LED strobe light for maximum visibility when swimming in low light conditions.

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy said “Reaching the 5,000th project so quickly is a fantastic achievement that all the Technology Gateway staff should be proud of.

“Growing from 200 projects in 2013 to over 850 annually in 2020 is evidence of the huge demand from industry that exists and the willingness of the companies to return on multiple occasions to their local Gateways to carry out R&D.

“I am sure that the journey to project 10,000 will be even quicker and that the growth of the Technology Gateways will continue at pace due to the outstanding commitment of the Institutes of Technologies and Technological Universities in supporting their individual Technology Gateways.”

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English TD said “The growth of the Technology Gateways also highlights the world class talent available in the Institutes of Technology and Technological Universities and the value of local access for industry to this knowledge.

“I would encourage any companies who haven’t done so already to contact their local Technology Gateway to see what support is available to help them deal with challenges such as BREXIT and the COVID 19 pandemic.”

WiSAR Technology Gateway, based in LYIT, provides solutions to Irish industry for the Internet of Things (IoT) using expertise in wireless, embedded systems and power electronics.

WiSAR is home to an extensive team of researchers and engineers working on a wide range of collaborative RD&I industry projects and is equipped with a state-of-the-art test bench, connectivity devices, industrial sensors, antennae and digital controllers, for the design of prototypes and the optimisation of industrial processes.

Companies from across the country have benefited from the expertise and experience available within the network to assist in the delivery of near-to-market solutions. The Technology Gateway Network and the funding supports offered by Enterprise Ireland are fundamental in promoting the ongoing development of research, development and innovation (RD&I) within companies who may lack the facilitates, equipment, personnel or expertise to do so otherwise.

The network offers support and assistance to a wide range of companies such as, High Potential Start-Ups, Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Indigenous and Multinationals. To date, the Gateways has collaborated with over 3,560 Irish companies, assisting in 5,000 projects worth €45million, of which over €22.5million is cash from industry.

Dr Stephen Seawright, Gateway Manager at LYIT, highlighted the importance of the Technology Gateway Network in assisting Irish companies to realise their potential.

“The Technology Gateway Network has been an invaluable resource for so many indigenous companies in Ireland, and we are absolutely delighted for a WiSAR Lab project to be the one to hit the landmark 5,000 milestone, with the innovative Tekralite.”