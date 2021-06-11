Four men due in court following major cross border operation

Four men have been charged with a number of offences following a major cross border operation targeting organised drug criminality linked to the INLA in Derry.

The charges are a result of searches carried out in Donegal and Derry including in Kerrykeel and Buncrana during a two-day investigation.

Three men, aged 27, 34 and 35, have each been charged with 9 offences, including possession of class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

A 42 year old man has charged with 4 offences, including possession of class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

They are all expected to appear by video link before Derry Magistrates Court later this morning.

A 34 year old man arrested as part of the same operation remains in police custody at this time and a number of other men have been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service.